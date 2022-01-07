SPG sounded alert to Punjab before PM visit

The Special Protection Group tasked with protecting the Prime Minister sent to Punjab Police a detailed note on “threat perception” listing the “grave threat” PM Narendra Modi faces from various terrorist outfits.

The report has surfaced two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Punjab visit over a security breach on his way to Ferozepur district on Wednesday. HT has reviewed the contents of the note.

“Shri Narendra Modi, PM India faces a grave threat from Indian Mujahideen (IM)/Ex-Students’ Islamic Movement of India (Ex-SIMI), Kashmiri and Pakistani based terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI), Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen(HM) and other Pak based Sikh militants,” the note said.

The Punjab government has downplayed the breach, claiming it was caused by a last minute change of route, something the Centre has countered. Modi’s convoy was blocked for around 20 minutes atop a flyover before it was decided to call off the visit. The convoy turned around and headed for Bhatinda airport from where the PM flew back to Delhi.

The note specifically mentioned the threat of drones. “..recent inputs related to use of drones by Pak(istani) agencies for dropping arms/ammunition inside Indian territory has further raised security apprehensions...” it added.

Such threat perception notes are part of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL), which is done prior to PM’s every trip, in which every aspect is detailed. This note is also part of PM’s Ferozepur tour on January 5. The ASL was done on January 1 & 2 in collaboration with the Punjab Police and IB by the SPG.

A former SPG officer, who wished not to be named, said “all direct/indirect threats issued by various persons and terror organisations to the PM or events which could cause security problems are taken from state intelligence units, local special branches, Intelligence Bureau, Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and they are collated for action before the travel so that there is no breach”.

Recalling instances such as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Ferozepur and an adjoining district in September and the recovery of a tiffin bomb in Ferozepur village, the note said that smuggling of explosives from Pakistan is prevalent in the area.

The note further said the Prime Minister also faces a threat from Left Wing Extremists and remnants of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadres and their collaborators.

The note also added that Pakistan-based militant leaders Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir SinghRhode have been trying to revive militancy in Punjab by sending hardware including RDX.

The note also raised the prospect of a protest by farmers during the PM’s visit.

It also pointed out that some leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha declared that they would “gherao” (picket) the Prime Minister on his visit to Fireozepur on January 5. “Some sort of demonstration/agitation cannot be ruled out on the way to Hussainiwala where these farmer unions have their stronghold,” the report predicted. The PM’s convoy was blocked on the way to Hussainiwala.

The note also said that Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been provoking Sikh youth for “mischievous things against BJP government and PM Modi in the lure of monetary consideration”.

On Wednesday, the blockade that caused the termination of the PM’s visit was led by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of the 32 farm organisations that were part of the 14-month-long protests against the three laws that were eventually repealed.

The Centre, BJP, security experts, and former police officers all stressed the dangerous precedent set by the incident, with both the Union government and the BJP pointing to lapses by the Punjab police and the state government, and alleging that dirty politics was at play.