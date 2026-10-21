'Truth has triumphed': CJP's Saurav Das as court frees him, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP leader Saurav Das on Wednesday said “truth has triumphed” after a special executive magistrate ordered the release of him and Ashutosh Ranka. In this image, CJP leader Saurav Das is seen during a court proceeding in Delhi. (@abhijeet_dipke)

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) ordered release of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after their five days custody was extended by two more days on October 19.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritu Raj, acting as the SEM, passed the release order after accepting the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka, according to Bar and Bench.