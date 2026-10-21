'Saurav, Ashu much bigger leaders than me': Abhijeet Dipke on CJP members' release
CJP's Dipke, in a post on X, praised both Das and Ranka, asserting that he was “happy to follow” their orders.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reacted to the order of a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) involving the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Dipke praised both Das and Ranka, describing them as "bigger leaders" than himself. Follow live updates on the CJP news here.
The SEM ordered the release of the CJP leaders after their five-day custody was extended by two more days on October 19.
Dipke said in a post on X, "Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much much bigger leaders than me."
Deep Dive
"Happy to follow your orders my leaders. Jaan hazir hai," he added.
The CJP founder further said, "Lekin iske baad mere bina garden me koi akela nahi ghumega!!! (But after this, no one walks alone in the garden without me)."
What is the case about?
Das and Ranka were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for entering the de-notified protest site of Jantar Mantar.
After this, their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.
Also Read | Delhi court orders release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka as ACP accepts sureties
‘You’re not Gen Z': Delhi HC to Das, Ranka
The SEM's order comes after the Delhi high court on Wednesday asked CJP leaders Das and Ranka their ages and told them they were "not Gen Z".
The court was hearing a plea by the duo against the extension of their judicial custody.
During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages.
Chimni told the court that Das was 27 and Ranka was 32, according to news agency ANI.
"Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?" the court asked.
Also Read | Delhi court orders release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after 7 days in Jantar Mantar trespassing case
Delhi protests
Earlier, the Opposition and the CJP staged a protest in the national capital demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More