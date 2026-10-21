'Saurav, Ashu much bigger leaders than me': Abhijeet Dipke on CJP members' release

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reacted to the order of a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) involving the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Das and Ranka were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody on October 14. (File Photo (Vipin Kumar/ HT))

Dipke praised both Das and Ranka, describing them as "bigger leaders" than himself. Follow live updates on the CJP news here.

The SEM ordered the release of the CJP leaders after their five-day custody was extended by two more days on October 19.

Dipke said in a post on X, "Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much much bigger leaders than me."