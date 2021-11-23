Home / India News / SpiceJet flights at Tirupati may get affected by bad weather, airline issues alert
SpiceJet flights at Tirupati may get affected by bad weather, airline issues alert

Villages in the outskirts of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district were threatened after the Rayala pond's water reached a warning level and started leaking following incessant rains in several districts.
SpiceJet requested passengers to keep a check on their flight status via the booking website.&nbsp;(REUTERS / File Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

SpiceJet airline said on Tuesday that due to bad weather at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, all departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may get affected. Requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status via the booking website, the airline provided the link in a tweet from its official handle on the microblogging website.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Tirupati (TIR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the tweet read.

An alert has been issued in as many as 18 villages of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, where Tirupati is located. The city is home to the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other historic shrines, but the villages in the outskirts of the city were threatened after the Rayala pond's water reached a warning level and started leaking following incessant rains in several districts.

The villagers have been asked to evacuate their residences and live in a relief camp set up by the state government at Tirupati. In the meanwhile, teams from the national disaster response force (NDRF) and the state disaster response force (SDRF) have also been called in for rescue operations, if needed any.

Also Read | Bengaluru, Chennai flooded as rain batters southern states; 34 dead in Andhra Pradesh | 10 points

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in the southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur. More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated. The death toll has risen to 34 and over 30 are still missing, according to government officials.

The state's chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors on Saturday. Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister over the phone and assured him of all help.

 

