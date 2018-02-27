Sridevi’s death explained to Chandrababu fumes again: Top stories of the day

Actress Sridevi drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room “following loss of consciousness” in Dubai. N Chandrababu Naidu again accused the central government of not fulfilling promises made to his state. These stories made news on Monday. Here is more about them.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in hotel bathtub

Actress Sridevi drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room “following loss of consciousness” in Dubai. The Emirate state’s government said the police concluded this after a post mortem. Sridevi, 54, died late on Saturday, leading to an outpouring of grief among her fans and film colleagues.

Strategist Prashant Kishor be a part of Team Modi for 2019?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 re-election bid may see the return of election strategist Prashant Kishor to his side. The two have met in recent months, and considered the possibility of Kishor working for Modi’s campaign in the year ahead.

Govt failing to honour promises made to Andhra: Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu again accused the central government of not fulfilling promises made to his state after it was split to form Telangana. “Ever since the combined state was divided, the residuary Andhra Pradesh had been facing a lot of neglect from the Centre. Injustice was done to the state in all aspects,” he said at a global investors’ summit.

Bhaichung Bhutia quits Trinamool Congress

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia resigned from West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress, jolting politics in Darjeeling hills. Bhutia was handpicked by West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, but he lost two elections in Darjeeling and Siliguri. The Bharatiya Janata Party indicated it would welcome Bhutia.

ED to seek info from over dozen countries on Nirav Modi, Choksi’s assets

Widening its probe into the PNB fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate will soon send judicial requests to over a dozen countries for obtaining information about the overseas businesses and assets of billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi.

Sanskrit song at IIT Madras event sparks row

Tamil Nadu political groups took offence to rendition of a Sanskrit invocation song and not the traditional Tamil one at an event in IIT Madras, alleging that it was done to snub the state’s language and people. Students sang Maha Ganapathim Manasa Smarami, penned by Muthuswami Dikshithar, at the start of the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts to be set up along with the institute.

Health insurance claims to include genetic disorders: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Monday held that it was illegal for health insurance policies to exclude genetic disorders from their scope of coverage. Such exclusionary clauses were held to be in violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution for being “too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory”.

Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company is set to turn to bankruptcyto try and save its entertainment assets from the financial problems that erupted as dozens of actresses came forward to accuse co-founder Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, and in some cases, rape.

Kings XI Punjab name R Ashwin captain for IPL 2018

Cricketer R Ashwin will lead Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The veteran offie was part of the Chennai Super Kings camp until it was suspended a couple of years back and spent the last two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant.

India, Pakistan plan to exchange elderly, mentally ill and female prisoners

India and Pakistan are exploring the possibilityof breaking the ice through a humanitarian initiative involving the exchange of elderly, mentally challenged and female prisoners.