Pahalgam terror attack: Srinagar authorities announce helpline for assistance

The Srinagar administration on Tuesday announced that a helpline has been opened for assistance on the Pahalgam terror attack. At least 12 people were injured and 26 feared killed in the attack. The Srinagar administration and Anantnag police have both announced helplines for aid after terrorists injured several tourists in Pahalgam(Basit Zargar)

The Information and PR account of the Jammu and Kashmir administration provided phone numbers of a helpline for assistance on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The numbers are as follows:

To contact the emergency control room – Srinagar - 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

To contact ADC Srinagar, Adil Fareed – 7006058623

The Anantnag police, earlier today, also established a 24/7 Emergency Help Desk for tourists.

In their post on X, they said, “A dedicated help desk has been established at the Police Control Room, Anantnag to assist tourists requiring assistance or information.”

The details of the help desk are as follows:

Contact these numbers - 9596777669/ 01932225870, or use WhatsApp and contact this number - 9419051940.

Pahalgam terror attacks

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists. Security forces have been deployed in the area, and an operation is currently underway, reported PTI.

PM Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, saying, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.