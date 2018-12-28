Srinagar experiences coldest night in 28 years at minus 7.7 degree celsius

Record-breaking cold continued on Friday in both Jammu and Srinagar cities as intense cold wave lashed Jammu and Kashmir, the Met Office said.

“The minimum temperature in Jammu was 2.6 degrees Celsius on Friday which is the lowest in this season,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“After 11 years, the minimum temperature has dropped so much in Jammu. On December 31, 2007, the minimum temperature was 2.3 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Srinagar continued to experience intense cold as the minimum temperature settled at minus 7.7 degree Celsius which is the lowest in 28 years.

“On December 7, 1990, the minimum temperature was minus 8.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar,” the official said.

The minimum temperature was minus 9.5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 9.3 degree in Gulmarg.

Leh recorded minus 15.1 degree and Kargil minus 16.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Katra had 3.2 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 0.9 degree, Bannihal 4 degrees and Bhaderwah minus 2.7 degree as the minimum temperature.

