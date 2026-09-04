SRPF personnel shifted from BMC school after video goes viral

A platoon of more than 20 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel staying in classrooms of a dilapidated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school in south Mumbai’s Gulalwadi was shifted after a video of their stay was widely shared on social media and the civic body requested police to vacate the premises. SRPF personnel had been staying in classrooms of a dilapidated BMC school in Mumbai’s Gulalwadi before being shifted after a viral video.

The issue came to light after Chaitali Doshi, a 47-year-old independent volunteer associated with the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, visited the school on Wednesday.

Doshi, who is studying for a master’s degree in Gujarati literature at SNDT Women’s University, said that when she visited the school, around 47 students were attending classes in two divisions.

“I found that two classrooms had been given to police personnel, who were sleeping there. I was concerned because students are studying in the same school,” she said.

Doshi said she initially had to convince the school principal that her visit was aimed at highlighting issues faced by the students and improving the school. After being allowed inside, she found several problems with the school building and facilities.