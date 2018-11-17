Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls: Voting begins amid high security

The first phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday amid heightened security in the face of militant threats, with the state’s two main parties staying away and voters complaining that they didn’t have sufficient information about the candidates in the race.

Officials said more than 6,000 candidates were in the fray in the nine-phase elections, which will be completed on December 11.

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two main parties in J&K, have boycotted the elections over the “lack of clarity” surrounding the Centre’s stand on legal challenges in the Supreme Court to the state’s special status.

Both parties had stayed away from October’s urban local body polls over the same issue. Separatist groups have also asked people to observe a day-long strike against the polls. Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla, which goes to the polls in the first phase, said people in his area did not know who the candidates were.

“The election process has started... We don’t even know who is contesting. Even those who have filed nomination papers don’t dare to announce their candidature,” he said and added that while the voting percentage in the last panchayat elections, held in 2011, was more than 70%, this time around the turnout “won’t be impressive”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, security officials did acknowledge that holding panchayat polls will be tougher than last month’s civic polls.

Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen had in January warned former panchayat members against contesting the elections. The group’s operational commander, Riyaz Naikoo, had threatened to pour acid in the eyes of anyone who dared to contest the polls. The militants had also warned people against casting their votes.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 07:16 IST