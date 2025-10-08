Stalin joins protest against Gaza ‘genocide’, says TN assembly will adopt resolution condemning Israel's attacks

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday joined a protest gathering in Chennai to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza and said that the state would adopt a resolution to condemn Israel for its attacks on Gaza and will seek an immediate ceasefire. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam and other party members participate in a protest organised by CPI(M) condemning the situation in Gaza in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)

Stalin, while addressing the all-party gathering, said the resolution on Gaza War would be passed in the Assembly after it convenes on October 14. The protest rally was called by Communist Party of India (Marxist) to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza.

"This resolution, which will also emphasise the immediate need for a ceasefire there, will reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu; I fully believe that transcending political differences, all parties will support this resolution," Stalin said while addressing the gathering.

He said that India should put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, adding the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories are shaking the "hearts of all of us".

"BJP-led central government should make an attempt to put pressure on Israel and the countries that stand by it so that the genocide can be stopped," Stalin said.

Stalin said that the "indiscriminate attacks" carried out by Israel on Gaza are "shaking the hearts of all of us". So far, at least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister said the protest, called by the Left party, was an attempt to unite people with humanitarian values and urge the global powers to put an end to the attacks, which are in violation of international human rights laws and the principles of the United Nations.

Stalin, in recent weeks, has taken a public stance against the killings in Gaza. On September 8, in a social media post, he had said that he was "shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in Gaza". He said that "when innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option".

Meanwhile, CPI(M), the organiser behind the protest rally, urged the Indian government to cancel all trade agreements with Israel. The party also called for a ban on Israeli firms from participating at the ongoing AeroDefCon 2025, a conclave on Aerospace and Defence sectors.