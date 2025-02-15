15 injured in stampede at New Delhi railway station, 4 fire tenders rushed to spot

A stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, leaving 15 people injured, ANI reported. The stampede-like situation took place on platforms 14 and 15 of New Delhi railway station.(ANI)

“A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot,” the Delhi Fire Service said.

The incident occurred on platforms 14 and 15 of the railway station. The stampede occurred after two trains to Prayagraj got cancelled, resulting in chaos on the platform.

Sources told PTI said three women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response. Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg told PTI.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, told ANI, that the stampede-like situation had been caused by an influx of passengers from delayed trains.

He stated, “When Prayagraj Express was standing at platform no. 14, lots of public were present at the platform. Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani were delayed, and passengers of these trains were also present at platform no. 12,13 and 14. As per the information, 1500 general tickets were sold - that’s why the crowd became uncontrollable.”

The ministry of railways said in a statement, "Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital."

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a post on X, “Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.”

Massive influx of pilgrims due to Maha Kumbh

The railway stations in most parts of India are witnessing massive influx of pilgrims due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh.



Over 92.10 lakh devotees took a dip in the Sangam till 2 PM, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh government. As per the data, nearly 90.2 lakh people visited the Mahakumbh today and over 200,000 Kalpwasis remain at the banks of the sacred rivers.

More than 501 million people have taken holy dips in the Sangam as of February 14. Over 2.79 lakh passengers boarded trains from Prayagraj railway station by 6 am on Saturday, as the Mahakumbh continued to draw massive crowds, according to Indian Railways.

On Friday (February 14), over 10.47 lakh passengers travelled on a total of 328 trains from Prayagraj.

