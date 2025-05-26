State monitors uptick of Covid case as elderly man dies

The recent death of an elderly man in Bengaluru who tested positive for Covid-19 has prompted the Karnataka government to intensify surveillance and testing, even as Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the situation does not currently warrant public restrictions or alarm. Dinesh Gundu Rao

The deceased, an 84-year-old resident of Whitefield, passed away on May 17 due to multi-organ failure, according to health department officials. While a Covid-19 test taken earlier returned positive after his death, authorities noted that the man had multiple serious health conditions including heart disease, tuberculosis, and prolonged immobility following a hip replacement.

“He had several issues. So we have asked for an audit. We cannot say directly that he died because of Covid only,” Rao told reporters on Sunday, emphasising the need for a thorough assessment.

With 38 active Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka—32 of them from Bengaluru—the health department is deploying RT-PCR testing kits across hospitals and prioritising screening for high-risk groups such as the elderly and children showing symptoms of SARI or ILI.

“We have asked our department officials to conduct tests… especially with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases and Influenza-Like Illness cases among aged people and children. This is compulsory at private and government hospitals,” the minister said, adding that testing kits would be available within a day or two.

Despite the emergence of new cases, the government does not view the current scenario as alarming. Weekly meetings of the technical advisory committee have been scheduled to review developments, and further action will depend on evolving data and consultations with the Union health ministry.

Rao dismissed suggestions of administrative lapses, asserting that preventive steps were being taken promptly. “There is no question of any negligence. Based on real position on the ground and considering all factors across the state, entire country and what other states are doing, measures will be taken, and our officials are in touch with the Centre,” he said.

He cautioned against panic and rejected the idea of a lockdown or immediate travel curbs. “Do you want a lockdown to be imposed?” Rao asked rhetorically, affirming that “all activities can continue as usual” and that no movement restrictions were being considered either within Karnataka or between states.

The state’s preparedness is being overseen at the highest level, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staying updated. “He has asked me to update him from time to time,” the minister noted.

While some neighbouring states, including Kerala, have seen a spike in infections, Rao said any decision on inter-state movement should come from the Centre after consultations. “Let’s see the situation for four to five days in the state and the country,” he said.

On the subject of private testing costs, Rao said it was premature to fix rates given the currently low testing volume. A review is expected after assessing the trend over the next few days.

Questions about vaccine efficacy against the JN.1 variant were also addressed. Rao said there was no current indication of increased severity linked to this variant, neither in India nor globally. “There is no reports of any ‘severe effect’ from this variant… there is no situation of fear anywhere in the world because of it, and no travel restrictions have been imposed.”

The Union government, according to Rao, has advised continued monitoring and testing without imposing new restrictions. Masking, he said, remains advisable for people in high-risk categories.

On school safety, Rao said a decision would be taken after assessing the situation closer to reopening dates. “There is still time… after that we will discuss and let you know. No decision has been made on this for now.”