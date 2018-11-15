Statue of Karunanidhi to be unveiled in Chennai on December 16

A statue of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi will be unveiled in Chennai next month, the party announced Thursday.

National level leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue on December 16.

It will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the party headquarters here, it said.

“A life size statue of Dr Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders,” the party said in a statement without elaborating further.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year aged 94, was addressed as ‘Kalaignar’ by party workers and supporters.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 14:21 IST