Statue of Unity set to be inaugurated by PM Modi, 5 years after work started

The memorial to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, five years after work began on the world’s largest statue.

Built at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the statue is scheduled to be inaugurated at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Here are seven things to know about the statue

*At 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is larger than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, the largest statue in the world at present, and twice as large as America’s Statue of Liberty

*The Statue of Unity is about 3.5 km away from the Narmada dam and is located on a river island called ‘Sadhu Bet’. A 250-metre long bridge is the link to the island.

*An agricultural tool each was collected from around 700,000 villages across India, melted and used. In all, 135 tonnes of iron was donated by farmers to support the project.

*A 52-room, 3-star hotel, auditorium, galleries with light and sound shows and a museum on the life and times of Sardar Patel have been incorporated in the project.

*Teams comprising historians, artists and academicians, after studying various Sardar Patel statues across India, zeroed in on a design proposed by Noida-based sculptor Ram Sutar.

*A visitor’s gallery with the capacity to accommodate a batch of 200 people offers a view of the Satpura and Vidhyanchal mountain ranges where the borders of Gujarat converges with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

* A consortium of world class construction companies that executed the project are Michael Graves Architecture and Designs, Turner Construction and Larsen &Toubro.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:07 IST