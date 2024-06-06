Stones thrown at residence of Congress legislator, say police

Miscreants pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar after the Lok Sabha results were announced on Tuesday, police said. Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar

According to police, two youths on a bike approached Eshwar’s house in Kandawara Layout, Chikkaballapur town, and threw stones, damaging a window. The perpetrators quickly fled when members of the house came out to asses the situation.

The watchman guarding the house reported the incident to the police. Chikkaballapur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) S Shivakumar, police inspector M Manjunath, and their team, inspected the damage and reviewed CCTV footage. Initial investigations suggest that the attack may have been in response to Sudhakar’s recent electoral win.

Dr K Sudhakar won the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha, defeating Congress’s Raksha Ramaiah. Sudhakar had previously competed against Eshwar in the 2023 state legislative assembly elections from the Chikkaballapura constituency, in which the Congress candidate won.

Eshwar’s brother, M Chetan, suspects that supporters of the BJP candidate were behind the incident. He recalled a challenge Eshwar had made two months ago, promising to resign if Sudhakar secured even one additional vote in the Chikkaballapur assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

“Two boys came on a bike and pelted stones at the house around 10.15pm. When the CCTV camera detected motion, they immediately fled,” Muni Krishna, the watchman, reported.

He added that a few stones were thrown, causing minor damage to a window. All family members were inside the house at the time.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 448 (house-trespass) and 427 (mischief causing property damage) against unknown persons,” said Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh.

“The window glass was smashed in the attack. We have obtained some clues from CCTV footage and expect to arrest the culprits soon,” the SP said.

The police booked a case against a Congress supporter for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm during a celebration by supporters of Chikkodi Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi in front of RD College, where the vote count was taking place.

During the festivities, the Congress worker, Jameer Nayakwadi (26), allegedly shouted “Priyanka Jarkiholi Zindabad” and “Pakistan Zindabad” while also using foul language against Narendra Modi.

After raising the slogans, Nayakwadi left for Belagavi. Once the incident was reported, police tracked and arrested him. “We have taken the accused into custody and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC,” Belagavi SP Bhima Shankar Guled told reporters.

Meanwhile, a BJP worker in Belathangady was attacked with a sword by his Congress counterpart on Tuesday night. The injured, identified as MK Rajesh (33), was celebrating the victory of BJP candidate Brijesh Chouta in the Mangaluru Lok Sabha constituency.

The accused, Kushalappa Gowda, reportedly attacked Rajesh with a sword out of anger over the celebrations.

“The injured has been shifted to a private hospital in Ujire and is undergoing treatment,” Dharmasthala sub-inspector Anil Kumar told HT.

“We have arrested the accused, booked him under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), and placed him in judicial custody for 14 days,” he added.