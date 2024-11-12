Stray dogs kill 14-month-old in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district

A group of stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district attacked and killed a 14-month-old boy, police told news agency ANI. Stray dogs killed a 14-month-old boy in Andhra Pradesh(HT_PRINT)

The dogs attacked the boy while he was playing outside his house in Model Colony of the Penuganchiprolu area.

He was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital in Nandigama but did not survive due to his injuries there, the police said.

The boy's family and other villagers demanded justice for his death and carried out protests at the old cinema hall in the Penuganchiprolu area, asking for a sustainable solution to the attacks.

Gopal Rao, the boy's father, said stray dogs had been wandering in the village in large numbers. Many parents in the village are too worried to let their children play outside.

Eight people, including six children, were bitten by a stray dog at Behda Sadat village in Uttar Pradesh, as well, reported news agency PTI. All the victims were given anti-rabies shots. Enraged villagers killed the stray dog after the incident.

Due to a ban on killing stray dogs in Kashmir, an 8-year-old girl in Pulwama was mauled by a stray dog, leading to her death. She, too, succumbed to her injuries before she could get help.

In September, the Delhi high court acknowledged that the stray dog menace in the city was a serious issue affecting human life and dignity.

The court stated that the municipal corporation had the duty of sterilising dogs and ensuring their population was not rising. They also recommended an increased number of dog pounds, including kennels and shelters managed by animal welfare organizations, andan adequate number of dog vans equipped with ramps for the capture and transportation of street dogs.