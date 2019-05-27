Street vendor shot at in suspected hate crime in Bihar

In a suspected hate crime case, a street vendor was shot at in Begusarai’s Kumbhi village under Cheria Bariarpur police station area on Sunday.

Victim Mohammed Qasim, a resident of Khajhanpur panchayat, is hospitalised.

According to reports, a man, in an inebriated condition asked the vendor his name and later shot at him. The man, identified as Raju Yadav, fled from the spot. Police have registered a case against Yadav and a search has intensified for him, said station house officer Neeraj Kumar Singh.

A video of Qasim has also gone viral on social media, in which he says that Yadav shot at him as soon as he disclosed his identity.

“You are a Muslim. What are you doing here? You should go to Pakistan,” he is shown in the video as saying about Yadav. “Later, Yadav took out his pistol and opened fire, hitting me on my back. I somehow saved my life,” he added.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar said leaders who spread hate for political gains were to be blamed for the incident. “For such incidents, leaders and their cronies who spread hate for their political gains are responsible. We will not rest until the guilty are punished,” he tweeted.

Begusarai SP Avakash Kumar said on the basis of the statements of Quasim, a probe is on. “The culprit will soon be caught and further details will emerge. He is said to be drunk,” he said.

