Students perform flash mob to celebrate Aditya-L1, Chandrayaan-3 space missions | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a clip of the students dancing to the song ‘India Waale.’

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday shared a clip of students of a Gurugram school performing flash mob in a mall to celebrate the success of Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan-3, two of ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) recent space missions.

A screengrab of video shared by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
A screengrab of video shared by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Wonderful #Flashmob by young students to celebrate #Chandrayaan3 & #AdityaL1 and PM @narendramodi ji's inspiring transformation of our India. I enjoyed watching this – do watch & share,” Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, which has a duration of 105 seconds, students of Gurugram's The Vivekananda School dance to the song ‘India Waale’ from the Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year. They are cheered on by the people visiting the mall.

Also, the students and viewers congratulate ISRO, and thank prime minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, the first few seconds of the video are of a female scientist counting down to a mission launch; this is the voice of N Valarmathi, a senior scientist with the national space agency who used to countdown the seconds left to a mission launch.

On Sunday, Valarmathi passed away in Chennai after a cardiac arrest. The highly successful Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, turned out to be her final countdown.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

