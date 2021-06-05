Studying abroad but stuck in India over Covid-19? Here's what you should do

Amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday took note of all those students, studying abroad, but presently stuck in India due to the pandemic. The ministry issued a series of guidelines meant to help students find proper directions on getting back to their regular curriculum as soon as possible.

Here's what the external affairs ministry suggests that students stuck in India should do:

1. Get in touch with India's ministry of external affairs if you are facing mobility issues due to the pandemic.

2. Send your coordinates, i.e. email id and mobile number, to the OIA-II division of the ministry.

3. The emails for the OIA-II division where the students should send their coordinates to are: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in

In a tweet from his official handle on the microblogging website, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Indian students studying abroad but presently stuck in India due to Covid-19 and related issues can get in touch with the ministry and send their coordinates -- email id and mobile number -- to the OIA-II division for further directions.

Scores of students studying abroad in foreign countries are presently stuck in India due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, news agency PTI reports. Several international students are also facing problems returning to their academic courses due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in countries where they are enrolled. Many of them are currently studying from home on a remote basis due to border restrictions, while several are simply stranded in India.

Since March, over 400 US colleges and universities have asked students to get Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of the Autumn semester but those who have been inoculated with India's indigenous Covaxin or the Russian-made Sputnik V are being asked to get re-vaccinated as these vaccines have not yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).