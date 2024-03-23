‘Subjected to vicious abuse, trolling for…’: CJI Chandrachud recalls recent incident

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday recalled a recent incident where he was subjected to ‘trolling’ and ‘vicious’ abuse for merely adjusting his seating position during a hearing. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addresses the 21st Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers on the theme of 'Equity and Excellence for Futuristic Judiciary', in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI)

Speaking at a biennial conference of judicial officers in Bengaluru, CJI Chandrachud said, “Just four or five days ago when I was hearing a case, I had a little pain in my back, so all that I did was I placed my elbows in my armchair in the court and I just shifted my position in the chair.”

The CJI said he was labelled as “arrogant” by some social media users claiming he got up in the midst of an important argument in court.

"What they didn't tell you was that all he did was only to shift his position in the chair. 24 years of judging can be a little strenuous which I have put in. I didn't leave the court. I only shifted my position but I was subject to vicious abuse, trolling, the knives were out," Chief Justice Chandrachud lamented.

Despite the unwarranted backlash, Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed confidence in the judiciary's commitment to serve the common citizens diligently. "Our shoulders are broad enough, and the ultimate confidence which we have is of common citizens in the work which we do,” he said.

Chandrachud commented on the incident while stressing on the need for judicial officers to manage stress and ensure work-life balance, which was one of the topics of the two-day conference.

"Sometimes in their dealings with us as judges, they cross the line. As Chief Justice of India, I see so many lawyers and litigants crossing the line when they speak to us in the court. The answer when these litigants cross the line is not to use the power of contempt (of court), but to understand why they have crossed the line," Justice Chandrachud said.

He said there must be some deep-rooted injustice which the lawyers and their clients were confronting, which is why they sometimes utter things which they otherwise would not say.

"In these context, the responsibility you carry is immense, necessitating a calm and compassionate approach. Maintaining a work-life balance is integral to fulfilling these duties effectively," he advised the judicial officers.