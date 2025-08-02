Sule criticises Maharashtra govt over rise in crime, alleges 4,900 cr scam in Ladki Bahin scheme

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for failing to address the rising crime rate in Maharashtra, accusing it of being a mute spectator as miscreants had no fear of the law. Supriya Sule said parts of the state, including Pune and Beed districts, have witnessed a steady surge in crimes.(ANI Twitter)

Speaking to reporters here, the Baramati MP claimed that a ₹4,900 crore scam had taken place in the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yogana, the government's flagship scheme that provides a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to women.

She said parts of the state, including Pune and Beed districts, have witnessed a steady surge in crimes, while the government remains a mute spectator.

"People have lost faith in the system. There is no fear of the law. Who is backing these criminals? Instead of looking into these questions, the government chooses to stay silent," she said.

Sule criticised the delay in the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the 2022 murder of Parli-based businessman Mahadev Munde.

"Only after Munde's wife, Dnyaneshwari, attempted self-immolation and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, did the government act. We demand a fair and transparent probe by the SIT," she said.

Sule also raised concerns about the recent communal unrest at Yavat in Daund tehsil, where groups of persons, angered by a social media post, vandalised and set ablaze properties.

"This is a sensitive region. Political leaders and outsiders coming in and inciting unrest are unacceptable. I urge the chief minister and deputy chief ministers to control their people," she said.

Sule urged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the guardian minister of Pune, to ensure peace and communal harmony in Daund.

"We have deep roots in Daund. Let's not allow outsiders to disturb its social fabric," she said.

Maharashtra has become an example of how power and money can derail governance, she claimed.

"There is a ₹4,900-crore scam in the Ladki Bahin scheme. Farmers are committing suicide, and yet the government is focused on self-promotion," she alleged.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare recently admitted that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible persons, including men, were availing benefits of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

On Fadnavis's recent remarks about rising hooliganism in Pune, Sule said, "If you acknowledge there's a law and order issue, what action have you taken? Who is protecting these contractors and gangsters?"

She also flagged irregularities in the Election Commission's handling of voter rolls in Bihar, demanding a detailed discussion in the Parliament on electoral transparency and accountability.