e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment

Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment

AQCH is derived from tropical, climbing shrub cocculus hirsutus, which is used in Asia for its apparent medicinal properties.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
The company said the trial will be conducted across 12 centers in India in 210 patients and a human safety study of the drug has been completed.
The company said the trial will be conducted across 12 centers in India in 210 patients and a human safety study of the drug has been completed.(Bloomberg)
         

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it was testing a plant-derived drug, AQCH, for the potential treatment of COVID-19 as part of a mid-stage trial, with results expected by October.

AQCH is derived from tropical, climbing shrub cocculus hirsutus, which is used in Asia for its apparent medicinal properties.

The company said the trial will be conducted across 12 centers in India in 210 patients and a human safety study of the drug has been completed.

“AQCH, which is being developed for dengue, has shown broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies and hence is being tested as a potential treatment option for COVID-19,” the company said in a statement https://reut.rs/2zan0YU.

Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has killed over 390,000 people and ravaged financial markets.

Two other Indian companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd, are also conducting trials in India for potential COVID-19 treatments.

Sun Pharma received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the AQCH trial in April, data from the clinical trials registry of India showed https://bit.ly/30bKXKw.

The drugmaker has also received DCGI approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat mesilate in COVID-19 patients. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

tags
top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
‘This is what a failed lockdown looks like’: Rahul claims India mistimed lockdown, cites data
‘This is what a failed lockdown looks like’: Rahul claims India mistimed lockdown, cites data
Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment
Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In