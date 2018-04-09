Supreme Court pulls up Centre over failure to implement its order on Cauvery verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for not drawing up a scheme to implement its judgement on the distribution of Cauvery waters among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry and asked it to take appropriate steps to implement its Cauvery verdict by May 3.

Expressing unhappiness with Centre, a bench headed by the chief justice of India Dipak Misra said, “We are surprised that the Centre has not taken any steps. Centre must place a draft scheme before us by May 3 so that a final stamp is put on it to end the controversy.”

The court also asked senior advocates appearing for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry “to maintain peace at this juncture”.

This order of the top court comes on a contempt petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which said despite the SC directions to set up a Cauvery water management board and monitoring authority within six weeks of the judgement, the Centre has done little on that front.

Agreeing with the Tamil Nadu government’s submissions, the court said the Centre must respect the order passed by the court.

The Tamil Nadu government also opposed Centre’s plea for extension of the deadline for implementing the judgement on the grounds of upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.