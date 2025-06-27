Supreme Court rejects interim bail plea of PFI leader AS Ismail

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the plea filed by Popular Front of India (PFI) leader and UAPA accused AS Ismail seeking interim bail on medical grounds, after noting the State authorities' assurance that physiotherapy facilities are available in Tihar Jail and will be provided to him as per medical advice. Ismail had moved a plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds.(ANI)

The bench had earlier rejected Ismail's interim bail request and sought a response from the State on whether adequate medical care could be ensured within the jail premises.

Senior counsel Archana Pathak Dave appearing for the State authorities (Delhi government) informed a bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh that physiotherapy as sought by Ismail is available in Tihar jail one and if so required by the petitioner, the same can be provided in Tihar jail three as well, depending on the medical advice of an authorized doctor.

After noting the same, the bench disposed of the matter.

In the last hearing, the top court had refused to grant interim bail to Ismail over medical grounds and had asked the Tihar Jail authorities whether he could be provided physiotherapy inside the jail.

He has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the UAPA for allegedly radicalising Muslim youth and inciting them against the Indian government and other organisations that do not support the establishment of Islamic rule in India. Ismail was earlier associated with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), served as PFI's Tamil Nadu president, and later became a member of its National Executive Council.

After satisfying itself of the submissions in today's hearing, the Court closed the matter.