 Supreme Court says Baba Ramdev's apology shows 'marked improvement' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court says Baba Ramdev's apology shows 'marked improvement'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
Apr 30, 2024 07:14 PM IST

On April 23, the Supreme Court had asked the trio to place the apology on record.

In a relief to Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the fresh public apology published by them in newspapers over misleading advertisements, showed “marked improvement”. The apex court also exempted them from personal appearance in the next hearing.

Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved brand ambassador Baba Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing.(ANI)
Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved brand ambassador Baba Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing.(ANI)

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told the duo's lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, that the language of the unconditional apology was adequate.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"I don't know the second apology is on whose vetting. There has been marked improvement...We appreciate that. Now finally they have understood," said Justice Amanullah.

The judge said in the previous apology, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna's names were missing.

"Now the names have come. It is a marked improvement, we appreciate that," Justice Amanullah observed.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Indian Medical Association against Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna and the firm, alleging they had been running a smear campaign against the coronavirus vaccination and modern medicine. The plea also objected to the company's advertisements claiming its herbal products could cure diseases.

On April 23, the court had asked the trio to place the apology on record.

In November 2023, the Balkrishna-led firm had submitted a written assurance to the court that it would not violate laws linked to misleading advertisements. It said it would make "no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

However, earlier this year, the court found the firm in violation of the undertaking. It later issued show cause notices to Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, asking why contempt proceedings shouldn't be initiated against them.

In March this year, after the duo failed to file a response to the contempt plea, the top court directed them to appear in-person.

The bench will hear the case next on May 7.

Meanwhile, when Mukul Rohatgi asked the court to grant them exemption from personal appearance, the court said: "The exemption is granted limited to the next date of hearing".

With inputs from PTI

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court says Baba Ramdev's apology shows 'marked improvement'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On