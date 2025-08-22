Supreme Court verdict on stray dogs today: Case that led to protests, attack on Delhi CM | All we know

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce a verdict on Friday on an earlier order, which involved the removal of stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR region. This issue had become an emotional one for many. Animal lovers hold a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Thursday.(PTI)

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria reserved its order in the matter on August 14. The final verdict is set to be announced today.

The initial order, which called for the removal of all stray dogs within eight weeks resulted in widespread protests across the capital region. With several detentions made by police in Delhi-NCR, the outrage from the SC order also resulted in an alleged attack against Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

With the Supreme Court set to announce its verdict today, here's a look at the case so far.

Supreme Court verdict on stray dogs today: Case so far