Supriya Sule plays badminton during election campaign in Maharashtra's Baramati | Watch

National Congress Party (NCP) - Sharad Pawar faction MP Supriya Sule carried out a unique campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election by “playing badminton” in her constituency of Maharashtra's Baramati. The video of Supriya Sule's friendly match with the children has gone viral on social media.(ANI)

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Sule was seen seamlessly playing badminton in a saree on an indoor court with the kids. With a girl, she played with all the effort and concentration, and in the middle of the game rally, she was heard saying, "Well done!" to the girl. She also played with another young boy.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Spectators were seen taking videos and pictures of the game. At the end of the video, a group photo was taken with the young players and others on the court. The video of the friendly match with the children has gone viral on social media.

The source of the video is attributed to Supriya Sule's office by ANI.

Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has contested and won from the Baramati constituency for three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Sharad Pawar has consistently represented this constituency and now his daughter, Sule.

Sule began her parliamentary journey by winning an uncontested election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in 2006.

Speculations of Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule contest from Baramati

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, has initiated a promotional campaign in the Baramati constituency and is expected to contest against the incumbent Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

Addressing the speculations regarding Sunetra Pawar's potential candidacy against her in Baramati, the Pawar family's stronghold, Supriya Sule said earlier in February, “Anyone can contest elections in a democracy.”

The big battle for Baramati has intensified, with Lok Sabha polls ahead this year. “How can this be a family fight? Anyone can contest elections in a democracy. I also said yesterday that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to talk to that candidate. Whatever topic, time, or place they decide, I am ready to sit down and discuss,” Sule was quoted as saying by ANI.