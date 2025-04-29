Surprise inspection: No Class 10 student at Bahraich madrasa can write name in English

: A surprise inspection at a madrasa in Bahraich has revealed that none of its Class 10 students could write their names, nor the name of the madrasa, in English, officials said. The authorities have warned the madrasa of strict action if immediate steps are not taken towards improving the quality of education (For representation only)

The inspection prompted the authorities to issue a warning and a notice to the madrasa, asking it focus on other subjects besides Arabic and Persian.

District minority welfare officer Sanjay Mishra, who conducted the exercise, told reporters on Monday that the surprise inspection was carried out at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom, a recognised madrasa in the Badi Takiya area of Bahraich.

One of the teachers was found absent though it was not recorded in the attendance register, Mishra said and also noted that students’ attendance in Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim classes was significantly lower compared to the registered number.

“During the inspection, Class 10 students were asked to write their names and that of the madrasa in English. But none could do it,” he claimed and pointed out that the institution’s focus was largely limited to Arabic and Persian studies with little attention to other subjects.

“Neglecting the broader education of students is playing with their future,” the officer said.

The authorities have warned the madrasa of strict action if immediate steps are not taken towards improving the quality of education. Notices have been sent to the madrasa management and the absent teacher.

Qari Irfan, a faculty member at the madrasa, said 15 students have been enrolled in Class 10 so far, and of them 10 were present during Monday’s surprise inspection.

“The students asked to write in English are new to this seminary. They are weak in English and could not perform to the satisfaction of the inspecting officials. We will hold separate classes for struggling students,” the acting principal (Naib Principal) of the madrasa Maulana Shamsuddin said.

Shamsuddin pointed out that besides imparting religious education, the madrssa had provisions for teaching English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science.

“That is why a science teacher had been appointed. But more emphasis was given to Arabic, Persian, and Urdu rather than these subjects.”

“However, since the implementation of the NCERT curriculum... we have now started focusing on all subjects. It is better for the children’s future that they are not limited to becoming just Alims (religious scholars) but also have opportunities in other fields as well,” he said.

In view of the minority welfare officer’s warning, “we have now prepared a timetable for teachers to teach all subjects”, the acting principal added.

About the officer complaining that very few students of Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim classes being in attendance at the seminary, Irfan said the madrasa has enrolled 350 pupils for this academic session so far and the admissions were still in progress.

The student count is expected to increase as admissions continue, the teacher said.

The madrasa has a three-tier academic structure. Classes 1 to 5, categorized as the primary level, are referred to as “Darja Tehtania”; Classes 6 to 8, the junior level, are known as “Darja Faukania”, while Classes 9 to 12, comprising the high school and intermediate levels, are termed “Darja Alia.” Irfan further said that teachers handling classes up to 10 are traditionally titled “Maulvi” or “Munshi,” while those teaching Classes 11 and 12 hold the title of “Alim”. Bahraich district has 301 recognised madrasas. Additionally, a recent survey has identified 495 unrecognised madrasas in the district, according to officials.