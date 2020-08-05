e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police say Rhea Chakraborty absconding, urge Mumbai Police to exempt their officer from quarantine

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty. She has approached the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’ father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.
The Bihar Police chief on Wednesday said that Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR in Patna, is absconding.

“Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai Police,” Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said.

His statement came on a day when the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendation made by the Bihar government to transfer the probe in the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

An FIR was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh, against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

But the man leading the team, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, was quarantined when he reached Mumbai to investigate the case. While the BrimanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the decision was taken due to the spread of Covid-19, the Bihar Police said Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined”.

Pandey today requested the Maharashtra Police to exempt Tiwari from quarantine.

“We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested,” the Bihar DGP said.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, which are investigating the case along with a parallel investigation by Patna Police, said he died by suicide.

According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the late actor, his domestic help and several industry persons.

