e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, had asked Chakraborty to appear before it along with documents pertaining to her investments at 11am on Friday at its Mumbai office.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty.
Rhea Chakraborty.(Yogen Shah)
         

Rhea Chakraborty has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to exempt her from appearing before it on Friday in connection with its investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput citing the Supreme Court’s hearing in her plea, news agency ANI reported.

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, had asked Chakraborty to appear before it along with documents pertaining to her investments at 11am on Friday at its Mumbai office.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar’s Gagandeep Gambhir to supervise CBI probe team

Satish Maneshinde, according to ANI, said Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be deferred till the Supreme Court’s hearing into her plea seeking the transfer of the police complaint lodged by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, against her from Patna to Mumbai on the ground of jurisdiction.

The summons is linked to a case by ED on July 31 on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Bihar police that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father. He has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning off his money.

The ED case was registered under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also got the approval to join the investigation into the 34-year-old actor’s suspected suicide. The Mumbai Police, too, are probing the case.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In