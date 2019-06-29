Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house: ‘You have set an example,’ says Twitter

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s move to vacate her official residence within a month of the swearing-in of the new government is winning her applause on the internet.

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government, tweeted Saturday morning to say she was no longer contactable at her “official residence” as she had moved out.

“I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.” Her tweet read.

Followers on Twitter congratulated her for setting an example for other politicians ‘who have to be driven out’ of their official bungalows.

अन्य पार्टी वालों को कोर्ट का सहारा लेकर मकान से खदेड़ना पड़ता है, और आप स्वयं खाली कर के जा रही हैं.... इसे कहते हैं संस्कार और समर्पण — Janardan Mishra (@JBMIS) June 29, 2019

Another follower said Sushma Swaraj will be missed as “the most dynamic woman politician of the country.”

In one of the more interesting reactions, Ek Senani BN Sharma, with twitter handle @BholaNath_BSF wondered if Swaraj was not in the ministry for health reasons alone.

“Feel little sad to see a competent minister leaving all of a sudden. Hope it is only for health reasons & carries no political meanings & differences when we find it identical with @arunjaitley ji. Both were important during Vajpaiji-Advaniji era & considered very close to them.”

