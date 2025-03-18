Suspected cow smugglers on run after exchange of fire in Haryana’s Nuh

The Haryana Police have launched a manhunt to track down three suspected cow smugglers who fled after three of their accomplices were injured in an exchange of fire at Tauru in Nuh on Tuesday. Alleged smugglers sped away when asked to stop at a barricade. (HT PHOTO)

People aware of the matter said police were tipped off about six members of the Adwani gang transporting cattle illegally using an unpaved route along the Gurnawat railway line towards Rajasthan.

The alleged smugglers sped away when asked to stop at a barricade and prompted a chase. They fired on a police team, triggering a gunfight in which three alleged smugglers were injured. The remaining three abandoned the vehicle and escaped under the cover of darkness.

Preliminary investigation indicated the suspects were linked to the Adwani gang involved in cattle smuggling and illegal transportation across Haryana and Rajasthan. A police officer requesting anonymity said that they suspect Adwani was likely present at the scene and managed to escape with his associates.

“The police team acted swiftly based on reliable intelligence. Three smugglers sustained injuries in the encounter and have been admitted to a hospital. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the remaining three suspects,” said Mahendra Kumar, a police officer.

Police superintendent (Nuh) Vijay Pratap Singh said they were combing nearby villages Sehsoula, Bhutlaka, Khod Basai, and Kharkhadi, where the suspects are believed to have fled. “Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the suspects, and checkpoints have been strengthened,” he said.

Police have seized the vehicle used in the smuggling and were examining it for further leads. Additional security measures have been put in place in Tauru and surrounding areas.