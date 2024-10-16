Suspected spurious liquor leaves at least five people dead in Bihar

At least five people died and as many were hospitalised after consuming suspected spurious liquor late on Tuesday in Siwan and the adjoining Saran district of Bihar, where prohibition was imposed eight years earlier. Consumption of spurious liquor has left scores dead in Bihar. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)

Police were searching for more sick people, who might be in hiding fearing action as has been the case previously with the consumption of spurious liquor that has left scores dead in the state over the years.

The toll was expected to climb as the administration said it was probing the exact cause of deaths. Locals maintained that the deaths were due to consumption of spurious liquor, citing the physical condition of the victims.

An officer said the Bihar Police’s Prohibition Unit has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under an additional police superintendent to look into the matter.

Additional police superintendent (Saran) Rakesh Kumar, who rushed to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital after getting information about the alleged hooch tragedy, said a team was immediately rushed to the Ibrahimpur locality where the deaths were reported.

“At least two persons—Mohammad Shamshad and Mumtaz Ansari—brought to the hospital have lost vision...[another person] died on the way to the hospital,” said Kumar. He added police spoke to the Ibrahimpur residents and urged them to report liquor smuggling.

Kumar promised that no innocent person would be harassed. “A medical team was sent to the village and the police are investigating the matter,” he said.

Ansari’s father, Alam Ansari, said three members of his family consumed spurious liquor at a fish curry-rice party on Tuesday evening. He added hours later, they started vomiting and complained of headache, uneasiness, and loss of vision. “My nephew Islamuddin Ansari complained of uneasiness after consuming liquor and was rushed to the Masrakh Primary Health Centre where the doctor referred him to Chhapra Sadar Hospital, but he died on the way to Chhapra. My son also complained of vision loss.”

Saran district magistrate Aman Samir said he was informed about the death of one person. He added two others had been hospitalised.

In neighbouring Siwan, four people died. Many were reported to be critical in Maghri and Baiskattha villages. Police said two bodies were sent for autopsy. Locals alleged bodies of two men identified as Arvind Singh and Jagmohan Singh were cremated under pressure from the local station house officer.

Siwan Police superintendent Amitesh Kumar said he was at the spot and details would be provided after a thorough investigation.

Station house officer Ramashankar Shah said deaths were reported from two villages and villagers said spurious liquor caused them. “The post mortem of two persons has been carried out...two bodies were cremated by family members on Tuesday. The investigation is on,” he said.

A series of deaths linked to the consumption of spurious liquor has been reported in Bihar amid demands to end the prohibition that has been blamed for repeated hooch tragedies.

Prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016 as per chief minister Nitish Kumar’s election promise after demands from women’s groups campaigning against alcoholism even as questions remained over the benefits of the liquor ban. Alcohol and some adulterated versions of it are widely available and hundreds of people have been killed after drinking spurious liquor. The prohibition, which drove the business underground, has caused revenue loss besides posing public health risks.