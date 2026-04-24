Swati Maliwal finally leaves AAP after 2-year rift, joins Chadha-led merger with BJP: What stopped her so far

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s long standoff with the Aam Aadmi Party has finally culminated in her entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the delay wasn’t political hesitation as much as legal arithmetic. Nearly two years after her public fallout with Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has formally aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Rahul Singh)

Swati Maliwal was among seven Rajya Sabha MPs who exited AAP on April 24 as part of a coordinated breakaway led by Raghav Chadha. The group has now moved to merge with the BJP, crossing the two-thirds mark required under the anti-defection law.

Nearly two years after her public fallout with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, Swati Maliwal has formally aligned with the BJP.

Her departure comes after months of escalating tensions with the AAP leadership. Once considered close to Kejriwal, activist-turned-politician Maliwal had turned into one of AAP’s sharpest internal critics, accusing the leadership of abandoning its founding principles.

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Swati Maliwal's statement Announcing her decision on Friday, Maliwal wrote on X: “In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and 8 years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage."

She said that it was “with great sorrow” she noted that “the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party”.