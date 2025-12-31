‘Dependent on daily wages’: Why some delivery agents kept working despite nationwide strike

Even as platform-based delivery workers affiliated with food and quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zomato, Zepto, and more went on a strike on New Year’s eve to demand better working conditions and pay structures, there are some gig workers still going about their jobs despite the strike. Zomato and Swiggy have reportedly offered increased incentives to their delivery partners as a standard practice during festive seasons.(Representational Photo/PTI)

A delivery agent, while talking to news agency ANI, said, “We have to do our jobs. How will we manage otherwise?” before adding that he supports the strike.

“If everyone is ready to participate in the strike, then I would too,” he said.

Another delivery agent in Delhi told ANI that even though the strike is nationwide, some people are still doing deliveries on New Year’s eve because of financial stress.

“The strike is ongoing nationwide. The strike has been relaxed here for the people dependent on daily wages... The reason for the strike is a lack of proper earnings,” he said.

The platform-based delivery workers are conducting the strike under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers against stressful working conditions, inadequate pay, and absence of social security among other issues.

Due to the strike, delivery services are expected to be hit on the New Year’s eve, an occasion when the demand is at an all-time high, news agency PTI reported citing industry sources.

Zomato, Swiggy offer increases incentives amid strike

The PTI report also said that Zomato and Swiggy, two of the major food platforms, have offered increased incentives to their delivery partners as a standard practice during festive seasons.

Zomato has offered payouts ranging from ₹120-150 per order during peak hours from 6 pm to 12 am on New Year’s eve to its delivery partners, the report said. It added, citing people aware of the developments, that the partners have also been promised earnings of as much as ₹3,000 throughout the day, depending on the order volumes and availability of workers.

Swiggy has also offered hiked incentives to its staff during the new-year period and earnings of up to ₹10,000 to its delivery partners from December 31 and January 1, said people familiar with the development.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)