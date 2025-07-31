'Tai teaches us very well': Pune teacher's transfer leaves Class 3 kids in tears; student's note, farewell video viral

Eight-year-olds at a school in Pune were shocked and devastated when the news came that their beloved teacher, Sharda Dawade, was being transferred. A video of the farewell went viral on social media, in which students can be seen lining up to hug the teacher while crying.(Punekar News/X)

A video of the farewell — children crying, teachers consoling them while getting teary-eyes themselves — went viral on social media. In the video from Sadhana Primary Vidyamandir, students can be seen lining up to hug the teacher and talk to her as she is leaving.

Hameed Suyog Bendre, a class 3 student, also wrote a heartfelt letter to the school’s management in an effort to stop the transfer. His handwritten note mentioned his favourite teacher, calling him “Tai”. In the letter, he talks about his affection for the teacher and how she never shouts at the students.

“My class teacher is Mrs. Sharda Dawade Tai. Today I came to know that she has been transferred and will not teach us anymore. I started crying after hearing this,” wrote Hameed.

An image of the letter was also published online, and it quickly struck a chord with users. The letter says, “Tai teaches us very well. She never shouts at us. I want her to continue teaching in our school.”

Talking about Hameed’s love for his teacher, his father, Suyog Bendre, said that the letter was written by him and was inspired by a conversation the child had with his parents. “He was writing about our trip to Sinhagad Fort in his diary when we noticed he had also written this note. It was overwhelming.”

Parents of other students shared similar feelings, with one noting that the teacher had taught her daughter for five years and stood out for her dedication.

She was praised for personally checking each notebook, using a custom smiley stamp, and making math enjoyable and easy to understand for the children.

Another parent noted the teacher’s unique level of personal care, mentioning that she eats her tiffin with the students, checks their meals, and even advises against packing junk food.

Namrata Jagtap, also a parent, highlighted the teacher’s fairness and dedication, explaining that she treats all students equally, encourages collective praise like saying “We all drew good paintings,” and remains fully focused in class, never taking phone calls during lessons.