‘Take care of your children first’: Eknath Shinde's jibe at Raj as Thackeray cousins reunite

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a jibe at MNS chief Raj Thackeray, saying "those who cannot take care of their children, how will they manage Mumbai." Eknath Shinde took a jibe at Raj Thackeray over his 'missing children' remark.(HT_PRINT)

The remark of the Shiv Sena leader comes as the Thackeray cousins reunited ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra in January.

“You cannot even take care of their own children, how will you take care of Mumbai and the state. First, take care of your children," Shinde told reporters.

The remark comes in response to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raising concerns over the rising number of missing children and kidnappings in Maharashtra. Thackeray had highlighted that “interstate gangs are systematically targeting young children” across the state.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, he cited the National Crime Record Bureau data to point out that the number of missing children in the state rose by 30 per cent from 2021 to 2024, according to PTI news agency.

“Small children are kidnapped and made to beg but the government was not taking any action against the inter-state gangs involved in the racket,” Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The two cousins, while addressing a joint news conference in Mumbai, said the two parties have come together to stay together. They said that they have united for the cause of ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also hit out at the reunion of Thackeray brothers, saying an alliance between the Thackeray cousins for the Maharashtra civic polls will not have an impact on polls.