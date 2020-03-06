Taking all steps to check spread of coronavirus: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 03:16 IST

As 28,529 people with a history of travel to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) affected country, or contact with a positive case, remain under community surveillance, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan assured both the houses of Parliament on Thursday that the government was taking all steps to prevent spread of the disease.

Making a suo motu statement first in the Rajya Sabha and then in the Lok Sabha on the steps taken to contain the virus, he said that as on Wednesday, a total of 29 positive cases have been reported across the country.

He also said that India is in touch with the Iranian government on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation. A team of four scientists is in Iran to set up a makeshift laboratory to test 1,200 Indians stranded there before bringing them back.

The minister said in the last three days, new travel-related cases have tested positive, including one in Delhi with travel history of Italy and one in Telangana, who had come in contact with a person from Singapore while in Dubai.

Six more cases have tested positive in Agra having a contact history with the case in Delhi. Besides, an Italian tourist and his wife have also tested positive in Rajasthan. Fourteen tourists in the same group as the Italians, and their Indian bus driver, also tested positive on their return to Delhi. All of them are stable.

“A recent positive case was reported in Delhi on Wednesday having a travel history from Italy and is stable,” the minister said.

The Prime Minister is monitoring the preparedness and response on a regular basis and has constituted a Group of Ministers to monitor the situation.

He said travel advisories have been issued since January 17. “Presently, it prescribes that all regular [sticker] visas/e- visa [including visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea] granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before Tuesday and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

Visas granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5, were suspended earlier.

In addition, passengers of all international flights entering India from any port are required to furnish their travel history. Universal screening for all international passengers coming in the country has been initiated from Wednesday, he said.

“Regular surveillance has been initiated across the country for all cases having travel history from all major Covid-19 affected countries and for people having contact with such persons and having fever, cough or breathlessness,” he said.

Besides National Institute of Virology (NIV) lab in Pune, testing of samples has been initiated in 15 more laboratories. Another 19 laboratories are being prepared to test samples.

“Our focus is on adherence to core capacities for disease preparedness and response which include surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, hospital preparedness, logistics management, capacity building of health care staff and risk communication to the community,” he said.

“The scale and extent of our interventions have increased in alignment with the evolving situation,” he said.

“I want to inform this house that the Government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread in India,” he added.