‘Talks only on PoK’: Rajnath Singh stings Pakistan on Kashmir

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:55 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Pakistan on Sunday and said that if talks are held between New Delhi and Islamabad it would only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“If talks are held with Pakistan, it will now be on PoK,” Rajnath Singh said at a rally in Kalka, Haryana. He was flagging off the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

On Friday, Rajnath Singh had hinted that India might change its “no first use” policy for nuclear weapons amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders have spoken against India after the central government decided to scral Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Article 370 was nullified for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “Our neighbour is knocking doors of international community saying India made a mistake. Talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror,” he said.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday held closed-door consultations on the Kashmir issue without granting Islamabad a formal and open meeting.

Islamabad’s request for a formal meeting of the Security Council garnered the support of only China among the body’s 15 members.

India said there is “broad acceptance” in the world community of its commitment to address issues with Pakistan bilaterally. “India’s commitment to address these issues on the bilateral track has very broad acceptance globally. We don’t need international busybodies to try to tell us how to run our lives,” Syed Akbaruddin, India’s envoy to the UN, had said.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 13:40 IST