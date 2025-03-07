Tamil language, culture are a precious ornament of Indian culture: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said Tamil culture, language, and traditions are an important part of Indian culture. Union home minister Amit Shah speaking during the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

Speaking at the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) 56th raising day parade in Thakkolam, he said the entire nation acknowledges this.

“Tamil language, culture, and traditions are a precious ornament of Indian culture, and the whole country accepts this fact,” the home minister said.

Shah’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions over federalism and linguistic identity that are shaping Tamil Nadu politics. The state has historically opposed the imposition of Hindi, with successive administrations advocating for linguistic autonomy and Tamil pride.

From the anti-Hindi agitations of the 20th century to current concerns over language policies in administration and education, Tamil Nadu has consistently resisted measures perceived as undermining its linguistic heritage.

In his speech, Shah also announced the renaming of the CISF training center in honour of the Chola warrior, Rajaditya Chola.

“I am happy to announce that today we are renaming this CISF training centre in honour of the great Chola warrior, Rajaditya Chola,” he said.

He continued, “Rajaditya Chola wrote several bravery stories, gave his life, and preserved the magnificent customs of the Chola kingdom in this particular region. I pay my humble tributes to the great warrior, Rajaditya Chola.”

Shah also expressed his hope that Tamil Nadu would follow the example of other states by offering medical and engineering education in their native languages.

“This will not only strengthen the roots of the Tamil people but also provide them equal opportunities in these fields,” he said.

“I hope that the Tamil Nadu CM takes steps to fulfill this vision. I have been expressing this vision for two years, but no steps have been taken yet to realize it. I hope that CM will reflect on it and implement the required measures going forward,” he added.