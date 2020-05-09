Tamil Nadu challenges Madras HC order to shut down liquor shops in Supreme Court

india

Tamil Nadu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court’s order to close all state-run liquor shops and allow online sale of booze instead during the lockdown period, reported a news agency.

The Madras High Court on Friday had ordered the closure of the liquor shops observing their operation led to crowding in violation of the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Citing reports that maintaining social distancing norms at the liquor shops had become difficult, the court had allowed doorstep delivery of liquor using online sales method.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which is the state agency in charge of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the state, has challenged the Madras High Court order and petitioned the Supreme Court for the permission to sell booze directly through shops as well.

The Madras High Court order was passed on a plea filed by advocate G Rajesh and another by actor turned politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The HC in its interim order on Wednesday declined to quash the counter-sale of liquor allowed by the state government from May 4 in accordance with the Central guidelines for the regulation of the third phase of lockdown. The guidelines allow for the reopening of liquor vends after nearly 43 days of closure in all three zones- Red, Orange and Green. It, however, specifies that the principle of physical distancing to prevent the spread of the disease must be observed at the shops.

Huge crowds have been witnessed at most state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu with people disrespecting the requirement for minimum physical distancing in violation of the guidelines. The move to allow the sale of liquor has been criticised by opposition parties in the state and others.

Resuming hearing on the matter on Friday, the high court observed that there was a total violation of its interim order for strict implementation of all appropriate rules, and directed the shops to down shutters.

Tamil Nadu has registered a total of 7,654 cases of coronavirus so far including 40 deaths and is one of the five worst affected states in the country.

The Supreme Court, too, took note of the problem of crowding at liquor shops and asked states on Friday to consider other avenues of sales that do not involve direct contact.