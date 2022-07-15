Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin 'recovering well' from Covid-19, says hospital

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin - who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai two days later - is 'recovering well' and is in 'good health', the city's Kauvery Hospital said this morning.

The hospital statement said medical exams had been completed and a course of medication provided to the chief minister as per Covid-19 treatment protocols. "The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised to rest for a few more days."

Stalin had been admitted for 'investigation and observation (of) Covid-related symptom'.

On Tuesday, the leader of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam tweeted to confirm he had tested Covid positive. He said had been tested after feeling fatigued and urged all those who had come in contact with him to also get tested. He also asked people to wear face masks, get vaccinated and stay safe.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 coronavirus cases, taking the state's cumulative caseload to over 35.1 lakh. Five districts accounted for a bulk of the new cases - Chennai (682), Chengalpet (367), Tiruvallur (176), Coimbatore (156) and Kancheepuram (102).

The number of Covid-related deaths recorded remained unchanged - at 38,028 after zero were reported in 24 hours, the health department said.

As of the last bulletin, Tamil Nadu has 17,858 active Covid cases. As many as 2,707 people were discharged after treatment in 24 hours, the government said Thursday.