Tamil Nadu court sentences MDMK chief Vaiko to 1 year in prison in sedition case
The senior Tamil Nadu leader was found guilty under section 124 A (sedition) also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, reports said.india Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:16 IST
New Delhi
MDMK general secretary Vaiko was on Friday sentenced to one year in jail by a special court in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai in connection with a sedition case filed against him in 2009.
The senior Tamil Nadu leader was found guilty under section 124 A (sedition) also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, reports said.
Police in Tamil Nadu had registered a case in 2009 under Sections 124 A and 153 A or promoting enmity between different groups against the MDMK leader for his speech on October 21, 2008.
First Published: Jul 05, 2019 11:01 IST