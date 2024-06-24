Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: JP Nadda writes to Kharge, questions ‘stoic silence’

Union health minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday wrote a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, questioning the party's silence over the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy. Nadda accused the Congress of maintaining “stoic silence” over the issue. Union Health Minister JP Nadda (File)

In his letter, JP Nadda said that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was a man-made disaster, alleging that the illicit liquor mafia in Tamil Nadu is functioning with impunity under the DMK government.

“Kharge Ji, the tragedy in the Kallakurichi is an entirely man-made disaster and perhaps if the deep nexus between the ruling DMK-INDI Alliance dispensation and the illicit liquor mafia didn't exist, today 56 lives could have been saved,” Nadda wrote in his letter.

The BJP chief also talked about a previous incident when 23 people lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu in May this year. He said that the BJP cautioned the DMK government of the illicit liquor mafia in the state but no attention was paid to their warnings.

“In the present case too, media and investigation reports have so far made it clear as to how this business of illicit liquor was functioning with impunity, right in the open and during broad daylight, obviously with patronage from the state and police,” he wrote.

Nadda alleged that instead of taking responsibility and action against the mafia, the state government was busy in its cover-up, which in turn led to more deaths.

"I was shocked that when such a huge disaster has taken place, the Congress party led by you has maintained a stoic silence on this. At this juncture, the BJP and the entire nation indeed demand that you press upon the DMK-INDI Alliance Tamil Nadu government to go for a CBI probe and ensure the immediate removal of Muthuswamy as minister...," reads the letter.

The number of people who died in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor has risen to 57, according to updated information released by the district administration on Monday. A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.