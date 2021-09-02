Home / India News / Tamil Nadu logs 1,509 new Covid cases
A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp organized at the campus of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu logs 1,509 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu saw 20 Covid-19 related deaths, one of them with no comorbidity, according to the state government bulletin
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Tamil Nadu’s active COVID-19 numbers further slipped on Wednesday, with the state recording 16,620 cases while 1,509 new infections were added.

The state saw 20 virus-related deaths, one of them with no comorbidity, or pre-existing health condition, according to a government bulletin.

Recoveries, at 1,719, outnumbered new infections, even as active cases stood at 16,620 on Wednesday, 230 infections lesser as compared to Tuesday.

While the cumulative covid positive cases were 26,16,381, the state has so far recorded 34,941 fatalities, the bulletin said.

As many as 25,64,820 people have been cured of the virus so far, including the 1,719 persons today.

Coimbatore (186), Chennai--177 and Erode at 137 reported the most number of new infections today. Theni recorded the lowest of four fresh cases.

