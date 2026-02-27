Tamil Nadu polls may be held in single phase, decision shortly: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on Friday indicated that the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu could be held in a single phase after detailed consultations with political parties. Chennai: Chief Election Commisioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference after a review meeting on poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the Leela Palace Hotel, Kumar said that all political stakeholders had favoured a single-phase poll and that the Commission would take a final decision after due consideration.

The review meeting, conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, assessed poll preparedness across the state.

District collectors, senior police officials and enforcement authorities briefed the Commission on logistics, security arrangements and election management.

Kumar also felicitated first-time voters, reiterating the Commission’s commitment to boosting youth participation in what he described as the “festival of democracy.”

He said candidates can file nominations online through the ECI portal.

“Nominations filed online are visible to the entire electorate. However, as per law, candidates may also submit forms physically before the Returning Officer within the stipulated time,” he said, adding that minor inconveniences such as traffic disruptions are secondary to the democratic process.

Appeal to young voters, media to spread awareness Appealing to voters between 18 and 30 years of age, Kumar urged the media to strengthen awareness efforts. Referring to the high voter turnout in Bihar, he expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu’s politically aware electorate would register one of the highest polling percentages.

“We are sure that the young eligible voters are going to come out in large numbers as they did in Bihar to vote for the candidates of their choice. But through the media, I would request all the youth of Tamil Nadu again to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy,” Kumar said.

Clarifying legal provisions, he noted, “Aadhaar card, as per law, as per Aadhaar Act Section 9, is not a proof of domicile or citizenship. It is proof of identity against your name. As far as voter ID is concerned, it is de facto or de jure given to a person who fulfills the eligibility criterion under Article 326 of the Constitution of India, which means the elector who is entitled to vote has to be above 18 years of age, he should be an ordinary resident of that polling booth area, and he should be a citizen of India.”

On the issue of money power in elections, Kumar cautioned against carrying cash beyond permissible limits. He also pointed to the simplified Form 8 process available on the ECI portal for updating names after marriage.

Expressing confidence in the state’s preparedness, Kumar said, “Bihar was one of the most flawless elections held in the recent decade. And I have been assured by all the collectors, SPs, and the entire electoral machinery, including enforcement agencies, that Tamil Nadu is going to set records and will be much better than Bihar.”