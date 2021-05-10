Tamil Nadu records 28,978 Covid-19 cases; fatalities at 232

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday increased to 28,978 in Tamil Nadu, including 7,149 fresh infections in the State capital, Chennai. With the death of 232 people (98 in private and 134 in government hospitals), the total fatalities rose to 15,880in the State.

The cases surged further today by about 81 cases as against 28,897 infections on Sunday. The total number testing positive till date increased to14,09,237and the number of active cases as on today remains at 1,52,389.

The number of positive patients discharged after treatment stands at 20,904and the total is12,40,968. People who returned from Andhra Pradesh (7), West Bengal (2), Bihar (1) and Kerala (1) added to the total 28,978 new cases.

In Chennai, 4,552 people were discharged, and the total recoveries stand at 3,57,069. While 3,97,498 are total positive cases, the active cases remain at 35,153. The death toll is 5,276 so far including 67 deaths today.

Next to Chennai, Coimbatore registered 2,781 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 2,181 cases, Madurai: 1,024, Thiruvallur: 1,008, Krishnagiri: 895, Tiruchirappali: 869, Tirunelveli: 862 and Thanjavur: 831.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said efforts were on to establish oxygen plants at 142 places across Tamil Nadu to meet the additional requirement for the medical oxygen to treat the infected.

The projects have been sanctioned by Chief Minister M K Stalin and one each will come up at Perambalur, Virudhunagar and Nilgiris districts at a cost of ₹60 lakh each, the Minister told reporters after inspecting the government hospital at Avadi, near here, today.