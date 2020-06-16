e-paper
Tamil Nadu registers most Covid deaths in a single day, CM says death rate low

Tamil Nadu is India’s third worst coronavirus affected state.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:27 IST
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes. com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai alone accounts for over 70% of all coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai alone accounts for over 70% of all coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.(PTI Photo)
         

Tamil Nadu has reported 49 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday- the highest in a single day-- taking the death toll in the state to 528 even as 1,515 new coronavirus cases pushed the tally of number of infected in the southern state to 48,019, as per state health department data quoted by PTI.

While the state recorded its highest single day spike in deaths, chief minister K Palaniswami was quoted as saying that the recovery rate from the contagion was high in the state but the fatalities remained low.

He attributed it to a “slew” of measures taken by the government.

“In view of a slew of anti-Covid-19 initiatives being taken by the government, the recovery rate was high,” Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The deaths due to Covid-19 are very low,” he further added.

Tamil Nadu is India’s third-worst affected state after Maharashtra and Delhi and the chief minister on Monday decided to clamp a fresh 12-day-long lockdown starting June 19 in the four most affected districts, namely, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

The government’s decision came only three days after it had told the Madras High Court that it didn’t intend to reintroduce lockdown, terming such talks as rumours.

The government’s decision followed a warning from a panel of experts constituted by the government which said a second wave of infections was possible if strict measures were not taken.

The panel said that the infection in Tamil Nadu was currently at its peak and the number of cases will gradually come down, however, they warned of a second wave-- like seen in China, where over 40 new cases were detected due to local transmission of the disease—if strict measures were not taken.

The panel also sought an increase in testing and manpower and intensifying of containment and quarantine measures.

The four districts where lockdown will be reintroduced account for 83.69% of the state’s total cases. Chennai alone accounts for 71.49% of all cases in the state.

