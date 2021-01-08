e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu reverses 100% occupancy order in movie theatres after Centre’s notice

Tamil Nadu reverses 100% occupancy order in movie theatres after Centre’s notice

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall in Chennai. (PTI)
         

Tamil Nadu government on Friday rescinded its order which allowed 100% seating in cinema halls across the state after the Union home ministry flagged that the new order violates the guidelines issued to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The union home ministry in a notification told the Tamil Nadu government that its recent order is in dilution of Covid-19 preventative guidelines issued by the ministry. “Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner,” the notification said.

“In view of the above, Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry,” the notification further added.

Cinemas across Tamil Nadu reopened in November allowing 50% occupancy but movie theatres failed to attract people due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The state government after holding meetings with theatre owners association decided on January 4 to allow movie theatres to operate at full capacity. It had also asked the theatre owners to strictly follow Covid-19 preventative measures during showtimes.

Theatre owners across Tamil Nadu were concerned with reduced footfall in movie theatres as concerns surrounding a mutated strain of Covid-19 has gripped the nation. 82 people across the country have been detected with the mutated strain of coronavirus which is believed to be more infectious.

