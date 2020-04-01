Tamil Nadu sees surge in Covid-19 patients, fourth-highest cases in Delhi: A statewise tally

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:55 IST

India has seen a rise of as many as 240 coronavirus cases in the past 12 hours, Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday. According to the official figures, the total number of Covid-29 cases in the country stands at 1,637 which includes 1,466 active cases and 133 cured patients. As many as 38 people have lost their lives to the infection.

Besides Maharashtra and Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu sit at the top of the tally.

Here’s a look at statewise coronavirus cases in India:

Maharashtra

The state has the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 302 patients. Maharashtra has registered 9 coronavirus deaths so far while 39 patients have recovered.

Kerala

With 241 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the second most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed 2 Covid-19 deaths while 23 people have successfully recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. From over 70 patients, the cases in the state have jumped to 124 which is third highest in the country. Tamil Nadu has seen four recoveries and one Covid-19 death.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 120 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Two people have died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus disease after several cases of Covid-19 emerged in people who were a part of a religious congregation in the area earlier this month. According to reports, more than 2,000 delegates from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West from March 1-15.

Uttar Pradesh

103 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 14 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, no one has died from the infection here, however, the state health department has notified a Covid-19 death today.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 101 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. 8 people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

94 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while three people have died from Covid-19.

Rajasthan

The state has 93 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 83 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 74 coronavirus cases and 5 recoveries so far. As many as 6 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

55 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here. Two people have died from the infection while two were cured.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 47 positive cases of coronavirus. Three people have died from Covid-19 here.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 43 and 41 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 3 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 21 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana, one in Punjab.

West Bengal has 26 people who tested positive for the infection with two deaths. In Chandigarh, 13 people were found infected from Covid-19. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded 9 cases of coronavirus. In Bihar, 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 7 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the virus. Goa has reported 5 cases of Covid-19 infection. Himachal Pradesh has 3 cases, one patient has died. Odisha has 4 Covid-19 positive patients.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Manipur, Mizoram and Pondicherry. The official figures for Tuesday were not released by the health ministry when this copy was being written.

On Wednesday, India entered the eighth day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Note: Figures are from official data released by Ministry of Health, may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from Centre.